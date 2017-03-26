Russia Beyond The Headlines

Up to 8,000 people take part in unauthorized opposition rally in Moscow

March 26, 2017 TASS
Police detained Alexei Navalny along with other protestors.
For Fair Elections
Photo: Participants in the rally "For Fair Elections" on Bolotnaya Square. Source: Vladimir Astapkovich/RIA Novosti

Up to 8,000 people are taking part in an unauthorized opposition rally in central Moscow, a police spokesman told TASS on March 26.

"About 7,000-8,000 people are at the site of the unsanctioned public rally in Moscow’s Tverskaya Street and adjacent territories," the spokesman said. No detentions have been officially reported. However, a police source told TASS more than 100 people, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, have been detained.

