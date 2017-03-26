Up to 8,000 people take part in unauthorized opposition rally in Moscow

Photo: Participants in the rally "For Fair Elections" on Bolotnaya Square. Source: Vladimir Astapkovich/RIA Novosti

Up to 8,000 people are taking part in an unauthorized opposition rally in central Moscow, a police spokesman told TASS on March 26.

"About 7,000-8,000 people are at the site of the unsanctioned public rally in Moscow’s Tverskaya Street and adjacent territories," the spokesman said. No detentions have been officially reported. However, a police source told TASS more than 100 people, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, have been detained.