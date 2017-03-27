Russia’s FSB nabs illegal gunmakers, seizes large amount of weapons

FSB officers seized 56 pieces of firearms, 15 kg of explosives, 10 grenades, 2 mortar shells, 10 detonators, more than 3,700 rounds of ammunition and 68 pieces of cold weapons. Source: Valery Matytsin / TASS

The Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a group of illegal gunmakers, seizing three aircraft guns and a large amount of weapons, the press service said on March 27.

The criminal group, active in central Russia, upgraded firearms in underground workshops and sold weapons across the country. The individuals were detained in the Kaluga, Bryansk and Moscow Regions.

The FSB officers seized 56 pieces of firearms made in Russia and abroad, 15 kg of explosives, 10 grenades, 2 mortar shells, 10 detonators, more than 3,700 rounds of ammunition and 68 pieces of cold weapons.

Four illegal workshops for upgrading weapons and manufacturing rounds of ammunition have been shut down. A criminal investigation has been launched into ammunition trafficking and manufacturing.

Source: TASS