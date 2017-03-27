Russia Beyond The Headlines

Russia’s FSB nabs illegal gunmakers, seizes large amount of weapons

March 27, 2017 TASS
Anti-terror exercise underway in Southern Russia, 2005. Source: Valery Matytsin / TASS
FSB officers seized 56 pieces of firearms, 15 kg of explosives, 10 grenades, 2 mortar shells, 10 detonators, more than 3,700 rounds of ammunition and 68 pieces of cold weapons. Source: Valery Matytsin / TASS

The Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a group of illegal gunmakers, seizing three aircraft guns and a large amount of weapons, the press service said on March 27.

The criminal group, active in central Russia, upgraded firearms in underground workshops and sold weapons across the country. The individuals were detained in the Kaluga, Bryansk and Moscow Regions.

The FSB officers seized 56 pieces of firearms made in Russia and abroad, 15 kg of explosives, 10 grenades, 2 mortar shells, 10 detonators, more than 3,700 rounds of ammunition and 68 pieces of cold weapons.

Four illegal workshops for upgrading weapons and manufacturing rounds of ammunition have been shut down. A criminal investigation has been launched into ammunition trafficking and manufacturing.

Source: TASS

Read more: Russia’s FSB cuts off weapons supplies from U.S. via postal services

Multimedia

Vologda Puppet Theater

Can a puppet become human?

Your opinion

News

Business Calendar

Read more 

Culture calendar

Read more 
+
Like us on Facebook