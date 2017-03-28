Russia-NATO Council to meet on March 30 in Brussels

The Russia-NATO Council meeting will take place on March 30 at NATO headquarters in Brussels. Source: Reuters

A meeting of the Russia-NATO Council will take place in Brussels this week, Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance, said on March 28.

"Following consultations with the members of the NATO-Russia Council, I have invited them to a meeting at ambassadorial level," Stoltenberg said in a statement. "The meeting will take place on March 30 at NATO headquarters in Brussels."

Three meetings of the Russia-NATO Council were held at ambassadorial level in Brussels last year to discuss transparency in Europe and the situations in Afghanistan and Ukraine.

Source: TASS