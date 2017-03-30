Anti-terror fight to top agenda of Putin-Tillerson meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed that he plans to discuss the Russian-U.S. joint fight against international terrorism with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, if he comes to Moscow.

"Yes, of course, one of the key issues on our agenda is the fight against terrorism. If Mr. Tillerson comes - I met with him several times before, two or three times - we will be sure to discuss this issue," he said on March 30 speaking at the plenary session of The Arctic - Territory of Dialogue International Forum.

Putin noted that to combat terrorism successfully, Russia needs to cooperate not only with the U.S. Department of State but also with the CIA and the Pentagon.

"Without constructive work with our counterparts in these areas, we are unlikely to achieve positive results," the president added.

Putin called the fight against terrorism one of the points of agreement for Russia and the U.S. "Of course, we do have some points of agreement. The fact that President Trump sets himself this task (the fight against terrorism) is the right thing. We will support this work," the Russian president said.

Source: TASS