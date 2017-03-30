First in 2017 Russia-NATO Council meeting opens in Brussels

Russia and NATO are expected to inform each other on their military activity. Source: EPA / Vostock-photo

The first in 2017 meeting of the Russia-NATO Council at the ambassadorial level has opened in Brussels, a source told TASS on the sidelines of the meeting.

The agenda is the same as it was during three previous meetings in 2016 - the sides plan to discuss security situation in Afghanistan, the Ukrainian crisis and issues of scaling down military risks in Europe. Besides, Russia and NATO are expected to inform each other on their military activity.

The session comes ahead of a foreign ministerial meeting of the North Atlantic Council, due on March 31.

Last year, the Russia-NATO Council met three times. Before the crisis in Ukraine, which paralyzed the activity of the Council, its sessions at the level of ambassadors were held several times a month.

In spring 2014, NATO blocked all cooperation with Moscow following Crimea’s reunification with Russia, deciding however that the Russia-NATO Council framework should be maintained as a channel for a political dialog.