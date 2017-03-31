Russia Beyond The Headlines

Lukoil and Rosneft expect to find new field on Taimyr Peninsula

March 31, 2017 TASS
Russia Frozing Oil
New oil and gas province may be opened in the territory of Taimyr Peninsula. Source: Lori / Legion-Media

Russian oil majors Lukoil and Rosneft will initiate exploration drilling on the Taimyr Peninsula in coming days, where a new oil and gas province is assumed to be found.

"Exploration drilling will start in the nearest week - in 10 days; hopes are high that a new oil and gas province will be opened in the territory of Taimyr Peninsula," Lukoil President Vagit Alekperov said at the meeting with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

"Lukoil and Rosneft are implementing mobilization to reach the Taimyr Region, with drilling units delivered to it," Alekperov said.

Volumes of mineral resources in the new province are unclear because "no exploration took place there," the top manager said.

"Regional seismic exploration" was the only one performed, Alekperov said. Lukoil and Rosneft prepared everything necessary for the work start, he added.

Source: TASS

Read more: Russia’s largest oil company to sell 1/3 of gas stations in country

Multimedia

Moscow metro

Music in the Metro

Your opinion

News

Business Calendar

Read more 

Culture calendar

Read more 
+
Like us on Facebook