Lukoil and Rosneft expect to find new field on Taimyr Peninsula

Russian oil majors Lukoil and Rosneft will initiate exploration drilling on the Taimyr Peninsula in coming days, where a new oil and gas province is assumed to be found.

"Exploration drilling will start in the nearest week - in 10 days; hopes are high that a new oil and gas province will be opened in the territory of Taimyr Peninsula," Lukoil President Vagit Alekperov said at the meeting with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

"Lukoil and Rosneft are implementing mobilization to reach the Taimyr Region, with drilling units delivered to it," Alekperov said.

Volumes of mineral resources in the new province are unclear because "no exploration took place there," the top manager said.

"Regional seismic exploration" was the only one performed, Alekperov said. Lukoil and Rosneft prepared everything necessary for the work start, he added.

