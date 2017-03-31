‘Secret spy room’ uncovered in Moscow during renovation work
A secret chamber used for eavesdropping on enemies in the 16th century was discovered in downtown Moscow, which is undergoing a major gentrification project, the City Hall said on its website on March 31.
"Archeologists found a small vaulted chamber in a trench dug near the St. John Church (some 700 meters away from the Kremlin)," the capital’s chief archeologist, Leonid Kondrashev, was quoted as saying.
Photo: Mos.ru
He said this chamber had helped Moscow’s defenders to snoop on enemies on the other side of the city’s wall. In all, more than 150 artifacts dating back to the 16th-19th centuries were unearthed during the renovation.
Among them are coins, ceramics, utensils, bullets, buttons, an arrow and a cannon ball. The renovation of Moscow’s streets began last year. This spring and summer, 87 downtown streets are slated for gentrification.
Source: TASS