U.S. should be more precise in formulating its ideas of Russia - Kremlin

The Trump administration needs time to formulate its thoughts about Russia in a more precise way, but Moscow has enough patience to wait for this, Russian Presidential Spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said in an interview with ABC’s "Good Morning America."

"We're patient enough to wait until we understand what are the approaches of the present administration. We understand that they - the present administration - still needs time to be more precise in formulating their main ideas in terms of Russia," he noted.

"The Russian side is ready to be as active as American side is ready," he added. Peskov noted that President Putin and President Trump are very much alike in their basic approach to international relations.

"So one is standing for national interest of the United States and the other one for the national interest of the Russian Federation. And they understand pretty well that sometimes it is in your national interest to conduct good relationship with a counterpart, ensuring that those relationships are mutually beneficial and ensuring that, that you are really ready to take into account each other's concern."

The Kremlin spokesman declined to provide a direct answer to the question whether Putin preferred Trump during the US election campaign to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

"No, it's not about preferring someone, it's about whose ideas are more close to you and whose ideas are more welcomed in Russian public opinion. Let's not forget about public opinion in our country. It's very influential and it's very powerful," he said.

Source: TASS