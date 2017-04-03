Gagarin’s bust unveiled in Colorado Springs, U.S.

A bust of Yuri Gagarin has been put up in the U.S. city of Colorado Springs. Source: Roscosmos

A bust of Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space, has been put up in the U.S. city of Colorado Springs ahead of the 33rd Space Symposium.

"I hope that the installation of Yuri Gagarin’s bust here in Colorado Springs is a big event not only for those professionally involved in space research but for young people as well, as they bring new energy and new ideas to the space industry," head of Russia’s Roscosmos State Space Corporation Igor Komarov said during the unveiling ceremony.

Apart from Komarov, Roscosmos Deputy Director General for International Cooperation Sergey Savelyev, Executive Director for Manned Space Programs Sergey Krikalev, as well as Russia’s Consul General Sergey Petrov and the Russian embassy staff also attended the ceremony.

Source: TASS