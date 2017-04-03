Vnukovo Airport heightens security in wake of St. Petersburg metro blast

The Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow has heightened security measures on Monday afternoon following the deadly explosion earlier in the day at a metro station in the country’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg, a spokesman for the airport told TASS.

"The Vnukovo Airport is heightening security measures," the spokesman said in an interview with TASS adding that the measures concerned an increased number of patrolling groups from the aviation security services as well as K-9 team groups.

The security measures were also heightened at all checkpoints, with additional measures introduced in regard to inspection of all passengers’ carry-on and on-board luggage, the spokesman added.

According to earlier unconfirmed reports, a blast rocked a central metro station in St. Petersburg on April 3 afternoon killing at least 9 and injuring about 20 people.