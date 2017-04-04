Russia Beyond The Headlines

Kremlin: Trump called Putin only to offer condolences

April 4, 2017 TASS
U.S. President Donald Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump. Source: Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin only to express condolences over the St. Petersburg metro bombing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on April 4.

"The U.S. president made this call to offer condolences and express solidarity with Russian people," Peskov said, adding that the two leaders had no detailed discussion of others issues.

The blast ripped through an underground train in St. Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city, on April 3 afternoon, killing 14 and injuring 49 people.

Source: TASS

Read more: ‘During such times people should be closer to one another’

Multimedia

SPB_blast

St. Petersburg metro bomb: The aftermath

Your opinion

News

Business Calendar

Read more 

Culture calendar

Read more 
+
Like us on Facebook