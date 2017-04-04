Lavrov says Moscow still expects Tillerson to visit Russia

Moscow expects U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to visit Russia so that a frank conversation could be held, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on April 4.

"We still expect U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to visit Russia, as it was planned," Lavrov said at a press conference following his talks with Kyrgyzstan’s top diplomat Erlan Abdyldayev.

"I believe we will have a frank conversation on the entire range of bilateral issues as well as global ones, particularly, on the pressing issues facing the Middle East."

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that the visit of the U.S. Secretary of State to Russia was under consideration but no specific date had been fixed yet.

Source: TASS