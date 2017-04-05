Russian government allots $900,000 in compensations to St.Petersburg blast

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has signed a decree to allocate 50 million rubles (about $900,000) to pay compensations to victims of the blast in St. Petersburg, the Russian government’s press service said.

"Up to 50 million rubles are allocated from the Russian government’s reserve fund to the government of St. Petersburg for the payments of one-time allowances," the statement reads.

Families of those killed will get 1 million rubles (about $18,000) plus money for funeral, citizens who sustained moderately severe or grave injuries will receive 400,000 rubles (over $7,000), those who were slightly injured will get a compensation of 200,000 rubles (about $3,500).

An explosive device of an unknown type went off at about 2:40 Moscow time on April 3 on a subway train in St. Petersburg. The Russian Investigative Committee described the blast as a terrorist attack, presumably carried out by a suicide bomber. According to the Russian Health Ministry’s latest casualty figures, the explosion left 14 people dead and 49 injured.

Source: TASS