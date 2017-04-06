Russia Beyond The Headlines

Estonian citizen sentenced to 11 years behind bars in Russia for espionage

April 6, 2017 TASS
Arsen Mardaleishvili
Arsen Mardaleishvili. Source: Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva Agency

The Moscow city court has sentenced Estonian resident Arsen Mardaleishvili to 11 years in prison for spying for the Estonian Interior Ministry, the public relations center of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS on April 6.

On April 3, the Moscow city court found Mardaleishvili, an Estonian permanent resident, yet having no Estonian citizenship, guilty of violating Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code (Espionage), sentencing him to 11 years in a maximum security prison.

"During the court sessions, Mardaleishvili confessed to gathering and passing classified information to Estonian Interior Ministry officers about Russia’s Western Military District units in return for cash payments," the FSB said.

