Moscow ready to cooperate with U.S. in combating terrorism in any framework

Moscow is ready to cooperate with the U.S. in the fight against terrorism in any format, if Washington shows interest in doing so. Source: Reuters; Rbth

Russia is ready to cooperate with the United States in the fight against terrorism in any format, if Washington shows interest in doing so, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on April 6.

"You saw news reports on the issue, reports by the Russian Foreign Ministry and the U.S. Department of State that the counterterrorism efforts and ways of countering terrorism will be among the main issues," he said.

"Against the backdrop of developments in many regions, of course, taking into account the tragedy that occurred in St. Petersburg, we are ready to cooperate with the U.S. on this crucial and probably key issue for international security to the full extent and in any format, if the other side is ready for that."

"The statements made by officials in Washington recently, particular, after Donald Trump was elected U.S. President inspire certain optimism, but so far these are just statements. We now need to translate them into the language of political actions and urge our counterparts in Washington to address the issue with responsibility and understanding of the urgency of the situation and its relevance," the diplomat added.

Source: TASS