Aeroflot makes new contract with England's Manchester United FC

April 7, 2017 TASS
According to the first agreement that is still in effect, Manchester United will receive about $40 million from Aeroflot. Source: TASS

Russian air carrier Aeroflot signed a new contract with England's Manchester United football club and will continue acting as an official carrier of the club, Chief Executive Officer of the airline Vitaliy Savelyev told TASS on April 7.

The first agreement was signed in 2013 for five years. "We have recently resigned the contract with Manchester United. It is intended for five years," the top manager said.

"The agreement will come into force after the prior contract expires," Savelyev said.

Financial aspects of the deal are not disclosed. According to the first agreement that is still in effect, Manchester United will receive about $40 million from Aeroflot.

