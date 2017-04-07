Russia suspends memorandum on flight safety over Syria with U.S.

Russia suspends the memorandum on the prevention of incidents and on ensuring safety of flights over Syria, concluded with the U.S. Source: Marina Lystseva/TASS

Moscow suspends the memorandum on the prevention of incidents and on ensuring safety of flights over Syria, concluded with the United States, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on April 7.

"We urge the United Nations Security Council to meet in urgent session to discuss the current situation."

The United States on April 7 carried out an attack against Syrian government troops using the chemical incident in Idlib province as a pretext.

"In its attempts to excuse the military strike Washington utterly distorted the events in Idlib," the Foreign Ministry said.

"The U.S. side cannot but be aware that Syria’s government forces did not use chemical weapons there. Damascus does not have any, which has more than once been confirmed by competent specialists. The corresponding conclusions were made by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which over the past years has inspected practically all facilities that had or might have been involved in Syria’s chemical weapons program. As for Idlib, terrorists there were making bombs stuffed with poisonous chemicals for their subsequent use in Syria and Iraq. That facility was eliminated by the Syrian Air Force."

"The United States pretends not to see obvious facts," the Russian Foreign Ministry said. "It turned a blind eye on chemical weapons being used by terrorists in Iraq, something Baghdad stated officially. It brushes aside formalized documents on the use of chemical weapons by terrorists in Aleppo. This is nothing but connivance with international terrorism. It makes international terrorism stronger and increases the risk of more attacks with weapons of mass destruction."

Source: TASS