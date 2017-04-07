Russia Beyond The Headlines

State Duma deputy: U.S. warned Russia about strike 2 hours before attack

April 7, 2017 TASS
missile strike against Syria
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conducts strike operations while in the Mediterranean Sea which U.S. Defense Department said was a part of cruise missile strike against Syria on April 7, 2017. Source: Reuters

Chairman of the State Duma’s Defense Committee Vladimir Shamanov told TASS that no Russian personnel were present at the airbase in the Syrian city of Homs during the attack on an airbase by U.S. forces.

"Two hours before the attack the U.S. warned our personnel about it. They attacked the Syrian airbase, our people were not there," Shamanov stated. He also said Washington should have given Moscow far more notice.

"They warned us two hours prior to the attack. In similar strikes with that much damage, warnings should have been made at least a day before the attack," he added. "As for Syria, you see, it does not work out in any way (cooperation between the U.S. and Russia), except for the exchange of information, but as practice shows, this is not enough.”

According to Shamanov, the attack was an act of "direct aggression, an unacceptable disregard for all international regulations which should be assessed at least by the UN Security Council."

On April 7, according to orders issued by President Donald Trump, U.S. forces fired 59 Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAM) at a Syrian military air base located in the Homs Province. The missile strike was in response to the alleged use of chemical weapons in the Idlib Province by Syria’s military on April 4. Washington claims that the airstrike on Idlib was launched from the targeted air base.

Read more: Putin calls U.S. attack on Syria 'aggression against a sovereign country'

Multimedia

Lada Niva

A Niva-ending story: The pride and joy of the USSR

Your opinion

News

Business Calendar

Read more 

Culture calendar

Read more 
+
Like us on Facebook