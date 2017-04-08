Moscow considers Boris Johnson's reason for cancelled visit absurd

Moscow considers absurd the reason for cancelling a visit to Russia of the UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told TASS on April 8.

"This cancellation of the visit followed its recent postponing," she said. "The UK side named various reasons. The impression is that our western counterparts live in some special reality, where at first they are trying to make collective plans unilaterally, and then to have them changed also unilaterally, inventing absurd reasons."

Moscow has always been for stable relations with London, she continued.

"Unfortunately, stability and succession for quite a time are not any longer typical for the West's foreign policies," she said.

"Developments in Syria have changed the situation fundamentally. My priority is now to continue contact with the U.S. and others in the run up to the G7 meeting on 10-11 April - to build coordinated international support for a ceasefire on the ground and an intensified political process," Johnson said.

Neither the Foreign Office nor the Russian Foreign Ministry announced Boris Johnson’s planned visit to Russia.

Source: TASS