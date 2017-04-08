Russia Beyond The Headlines

Moscow considers Boris Johnson's reason for cancelled visit absurd

April 8, 2017 TASS
Boris Johnson
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. Source: Reuters

Moscow considers absurd the reason for cancelling a visit to Russia of the UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told TASS on April 8.

"This cancellation of the visit followed its recent postponing," she said. "The UK side named various reasons. The impression is that our western counterparts live in some special reality, where at first they are trying to make collective plans unilaterally, and then to have them changed also unilaterally, inventing absurd reasons."

Moscow has always been for stable relations with London, she continued.

"Unfortunately, stability and succession for quite a time are not any longer typical for the West's foreign policies," she said.

Opinion: Why Britain and Russia are in an inexorable Cold War
Opinion: Why Britain and Russia are in an inexorable Cold War
The UK’s Foreign Office announced earlier on April 8 Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson cancelled his visit to Russia.

"Developments in Syria have changed the situation fundamentally. My priority is now to continue contact with the U.S. and others in the run up to the G7 meeting on 10-11 April - to build coordinated international support for a ceasefire on the ground and an intensified political process," Johnson said.

Neither the Foreign Office nor the Russian Foreign Ministry announced Boris Johnson’s planned visit to Russia.

Source: TASS

Multimedia

Lada Niva

A Niva-ending story: The pride and joy of the USSR

Your opinion

News

Business Calendar

Read more 

Culture calendar

Read more 
+
Like us on Facebook