Soviet cosmonaut Grechko dies aged 85

April 8, 2017 TASS
Cosmonaut Georgy Grechko: Soviet cosmonauts didn't see their American counterparts as rivals during the space race the 1960s. We treated them as colleagues. Source: Vostock Photo
Cosmonaut Georgy Grechko. Source: Vostock Photo

Georgy Grechko has passed away in early hours of Saturday, April 8, aged 85.

Grechko was born on May 25, 1931 in Leningrad (current St. Petersburg). On May 27, 1968, he joined the cosmonauts’ team. He was on three space missions of the total duration 134 days 20 hours 32 minutes and 58 seconds. Also, he carried out a spacewalk, 1 hour 28 minutes long.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered his sympathy to the family and friends of the renowned Soviet cosmonaut, twice Hero of the Soviet Union Georgy Grechko, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Source: TASS

