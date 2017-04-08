Two policeman killed in Ingushetia

A police car got under fire in the North Caucasus' Ingushetia small hours on April 8 – one policeman was killed and the other got injured, the republic's Interior Ministry told TASS.

"In the city of Malgobek, an unidentified person opened fire on the police car, killing one policeman," the source said.

Another policeman, who got injured, died at the local hospital.

The police are searching for attacker, who fled the scene in a car.

Source: TASS