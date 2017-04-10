Descent capsule with 3 space mission members lands in Kazakhstan

Russia's Soyuz MS-02 space capsule carrying the ISS crew members, NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Andrey Borisenko of the Russian space agency Roscosmos descends before landing in a remote area outside the town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, April 10, 2017.

The descent capsule of the Soyuz MS-02 spacecraft with three crewmembers of the International Space Station (ISS) has landed in Kazakhstan, Russia’s Flight Control Center said on April 10.

The capsule turned over several times during the landing. According to the spacecraft commander’s report, the crewmembers are feeling well. Rescuers have spotted the capsule and have headed for it to evacuate the crew.

Russian cosmonauts Andrei Borisenko and Sergei Ryzhikov and also U.S. astronaut Robert Shane Kimbrough have returned to the Earth after 173 days aboard the world’s sole orbiter. Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, U.S. astronaut Peggy Whitson and European astronaut Thomas Pesquet have remained working aboard the ISS.

Source: TASS