No meeting with Tillerson in Putin’s schedule now - Kremlin

There is no meeting with U.S. Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, during his visit to Moscow on April 12 in the schedule of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on April 10, adding that such contacts are not announced in advance.

"We have not announced any meetings, and so far, there is no meeting with Tillerson in the president’s schedule," the Kremlin spokesman said when asked whether Putin plans to receive the U.S. secretary of state.

Peskov recalled that Tillerson is coming to Russia for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. "If this meeting (with Tillerson) appears (in Putin’s schedule), we will inform you accordingly," he emphasized.

"We never announce such meetings. Whether it will take place or not, we do not announce this," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

"I don’t understand what you mean," Peskov said in response to an assumption that Putin’s likely refusal to meet with Tillerson could be seen as a signal for Washington. "Go on discussing it," he told a reporter who said that the issue was discussed extensively.

Earlier reports said that Tillerson will pay a working visit to Moscow on April 11-12 and hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. That will be Tillerson’s first visit to Moscow in his new capacity of the U.S. top diplomat.

Source: TASS