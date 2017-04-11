Authorities: 53 injured in St. Petersburg metro blast remain hospitalized

A police officer and members of the Emergency services are seen outside Tekhnologicheskiy Institut metro station in St. Petersburg, April 3, 2017. Source: Reuters

As many as 53 people injured in the April 3 terrorist attack on the St. Petersburg metro still remain hospitalized, the city’s Deputy Governor Anna Mityanina said on April 11.

"As of 07:00 local time (04:00 GMT), four of the injured are in a critical condition, four are in a severe condition while 45 are in a fair condition," she wrote on Twitter.

According to previous reports, 29 of the injured have been released from hospitals to outpatient care.

On the afternoon of April 3, an explosion hit a metro car between Tekhnologichesky Institut station and Sennaya Ploshchad stations in Russia’s city of St. Petersburg. The blast killed 13 people while more than 50 were injured. The Russian Investigative Committee said that the blast had been carried out by Akbardzon Jalilov, 22, a native of Kyrgyzstan who had obtained Russian citizenship.

Source: TASS