FSB: 16 terror attacks involving citizens of CIS states prevented in 2016

A total of 16 terror attacks involving citizens of CIS countries were prevented in Russia last year, Director of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov said at a session of the National Anti-Terror Committee on April 11.

"Last year alone, 16 terror attacks were prevented in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Krasnoyarsk, Yekaterinburg, Tula, Ufa, Sochi, Novosibirsk and Nizhny Novgorod," Bortnikov said.

The FSB chief, who is also chairman of the National Anti-Terror Committee, said that "citizens of CIS countries were participants of neutralized groups and 46 cells of international terrorist organizations were liquidated."

The Federal Security Service is implementing a set of preventive and operational search measures jointly with other law-enforcement agencies to prevent terror attacks, the FSB chief said.

Another important task is to counter the ideology of terrorism and the involvement of persons from among migrants and other vulnerable social groups into terrorist activity, Bortnikov said.

At the same time, efforts are needed to strengthen cooperation with foreign partners, raise the promptness of information exchange and take necessary measures for detaining criminals, the head of the National Anti-Terror Committee said.

