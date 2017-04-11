Russia delivers 6 tons of humanitarian aid to Syrian civilians in 24 hours

Officers from the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the opposing sides in Syria carried out six humanitarian missions in the Aleppo Governorate and the Latakia Governorate, delivering more than six tons of humanitarian aid to civilians, the Center said in an information bulletin.

"Over the past 24 hours, as many as 1,915 civilians received humanitarian aid totaling 6.1 tons," the bulletin reads.

Civilians in various districts of Aleppo received a total of six tons of bottled drinking water while a shipment of clothes for children was delivered to the Al-Mshairfa settlement in the Latakia Governorate.

The Center for Reconciliation also said that international organizations continued to provide medical, psychological and legal assistance to the Syrian citizens. Besides that, work is underway to restore infrastructure facilities and provide temporary residence for those in need.

Source: TASS