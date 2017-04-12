Gazprom has built over 400 miles of Power of Siberia gas pipeline

Gas supplies to China may start from May 2019 to May 2021. Source: AP

Gazprom has built over 650 km (400 miles) of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline, press service of the Russian gas holding said on Wednesday after the meeting of its Chief Executive Officer Alexei Miller with China’s Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli and CNPC Deputy General Manager Wang Dongjin. The parties discussed projects of gas supplies from Russia to China, including over the "Eastern Route" - the Power of Siberia gas pipeline.

"Over 650 km of the Power of Siberia main gas pipeline have been built to date; 927 km (576 miles) of pipes were welded up," Gazprom said.

The parties also discussed cooperation in areas of gas storage, NGV fuel, power generation and the Silk Road rally.

The Power of Siberia gas pipeline will transport gas from Chayandinskoe and Kovykta gas fields in East Siberia to the domestic market and to China [the "Eastern Route" - TASS]. 38 billion cubic meters of gas will be transported annually over the Eastern Route during 30 years under the contract signed by Gazprom and CNPC in 2014. It was reported earlier gas supplies to China may start from May 2019 to May 2021.

