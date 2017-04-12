Russia Beyond The Headlines

Putin meets with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

April 12, 2017 TASS
Rex Tillerson
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson disembarks from a plane upon his arrival at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia April 11, 2017. Source: Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin has received U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the Kremlin after they concluded talks, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is receiving U.S. Secretary of State Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in the Kremlin," he said without providing details.

Earlier on April 12, Peskov said that Putin could receive the Russian foreign minister and the U.S. secretary of they considered it reasonable to brief the president on the outcome of their talks.

Read more: Russia hopes to understand prospects of dialogue with U.S.

Multimedia

Baby boom in Moscow Zoo

Baby boom in Moscow Zoo: Welcome the newborn fluffy dwellers!

Your opinion

News

Business Calendar

Read more 

Culture calendar

Read more 
+
Like us on Facebook