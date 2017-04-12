Putin: Trust between Russia and U.S. has faded since Trump

Putin compared Washington’s handling of events following the recent chemical attack in Syria to the U.S.’s much maligned approach to Iraq in 2003. Source: Kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the level of trust between Moscow and Washington has taken a hit since Donald Trump’s presidency.

Speaking with journalists from the "Mir 24" TV channel, Putin said (in Russian): "We can say that a working level of trust, especially with the military, not only failed to improve, but most likely degraded."

The Russian President made the comments as U.S. State Secretary, Rex Tillerson, is holding talks with his counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow. It’s not yet clear if Putin intends to meet Tillerson himself, who urged the Kremlin to choose between America and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

However, Putin compared Washington’s handling of events following the recent chemical attack in Syria to the U.S.’s much maligned approach to Iraq in 2003.