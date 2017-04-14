Russia Beyond The Headlines

Kremlin says prospects of Putin-Trump meeting still no clearer

April 14, 2017 TASS
Vladimir Putin speaks by phone
Prospects of meeting between Putin and Trump have not become clearer. Source: AFP

Prospects of meeting between Russian and U.S. Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump have not become clearer, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "No, they haven’t become so," Peskov said.

A White House spokesman earlier said that the decision on the meeting should be taken by the leaders.

Peskov earlier said that there wasn’t any substantive discussion on holding the meeting. He noted that the leaders of Finland and Slovenia earlier spoke about the readiness to host the meeting, but "no particular issues were discussed now."

Source: TASS

