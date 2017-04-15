Lavrov: 'Thorough investigation into Syria chemical attack necessary'

Men ride a motorbike past a hazard sign at a site hit by an airstrike on Tuesday in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 5, 2017. Source: Reuters

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia wants to see the Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapon (OPCW) and the UN sending inspectors for the investigation into the incident with the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria.

Lavrov made the statement on April 15 after a meeting with Qatar's Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.

"We consider it absolutely necessary to have thorough, objective and unbiased professional investigation," Lavrov said. "We shall both at OPCW in New York and at the UN insist on urgent sending of inspectors both to the side of the accident and to the aerodrome, where, as Western experts claim, shells were filled with chemical substances."

The Russian foreign minister told reporters the parties had discussed key problems in the Middle East and Northern Africa, including the situation in Syria, Libya, Yemen, the Middle East settlement, including the Palestinian problem.

According to data of the Russian Defense Ministry, Syrian warplanes delivered an airstrike on April 4 that hit workshops where terrorists were producing munitions with chemical agents supplied to Iraq and used in Aleppo. However, Washington concluded that Damascus had used chemical weapons. As a result, the US military fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles on the military aerodrome in the province of Homs, from which, as Washington believed, a chemical attack had allegedly started. The missile strike killed 10 people.