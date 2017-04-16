Millions of Christians worldwide celebrate Easter

In Russia, the Easter celebration centered around Moscow’s Christ the Savior Cathedral. Source: Kremlin.ru

Millions of people worldwide are celebrating the main Christian holiday, Easter Sunday.

This year the Orthodox Christian Church and the Catholic Church are celebrating Easter on the same day. The next time when the two Churches share Easter celebrations will not occur until 2025.

In Russia, the Easter celebration centered around Moscow’s Christ the Savior Cathedral, where Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill conducted the Easter service. The Patriarchal service, attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev with his wife Svetlana, was broadcast live by Russia’s main state TV channels and viewed by millions of Russians. Traditionally, the Holy Fire was brought to Moscow from Jerusalem.

The traditional Easter menu in Russia includes colored eggs, Kulich and Paskha. During the Easter and the 40 days that follow, Russian Orthodox believers greet each other with a special greeting.

