Russian military delivers over 3 tons of humanitarian aid to Syrians

Russian servicemen have carried out seven humanitarian operations over the past 24 hours, delivering 3.6 tons of aid to the Syrian citizens, the Russian Center for reconciliation of the warring parties said in its daily bulletin on April 17.

"Within last 24 hours, the Russian Center for reconciliation of opposing sides has held 7 humanitarian events in the Aleppo and Latakia provinces," the center said. Some 3,373 citizens have received humanitarian aid.

"Total weight of humanitarian aid provided to the Syrian population has reached 3.6 tons," it said.

Citizens of Aleppo have received 3,000 portions of hot meals and 1.8 tons of bread in the areas of Salah al-Din, Old Aleppo, Balat Tahtani, al-Shaba Kadim, Terabl al-Halek, and Karm and Dodo. Civilians have received 1.2 tons food products in Javtlik in the Latakia province.

The United Nations and other international organizations continued providing food and non-food, medical, psychological and law assistance to Syria, according to the center.

Source: TASS