Famous Russian traveler Fyodor Konyukhov blacklisted in Ukraine

Famous Russian traveler Fyodor Konyukhov has been blacklisted by the Ukrainian extremist website dubbed Mirotvorets (Peacemaker) over his visit to Crimea, TASS reports.

The Mirotvorets website claims that Konyukhov violated the Ukrainian law by crossing the Crimean border.

The Mirotvorets website previously blacklisted Russian singer Yulia Samoilova, who had been chosen to represent Russia at the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest, was also put on the website’s blacklist. Shortly after Samoilova’s data was published on the website, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) issued a travel ban against her.

At present, the blacklist consists of more than 80 names.