Over 60,000 apply for Fan IDs ahead of FIFA Confederations Cup

Over 60,000 applications for Fan IDs have already been received ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup, Head of the Russian Communications Ministry’s Strategic Projects Department Andrei Chernenko told reporters.

"We have already received more than 60,000 applications for Fan IDs, the number has been growing every day. We are going to issue as many IDs as many spectators there will be," Chernenko said.

"About 70 percent of the applicants are from Russia, they are followed by football fans from Chile, Mexico and Germany. As for countries that will not take part in the Confederations Cup, most of the applications come from the United States. For now, we only accept applications for the Confederations Cup, we will start collecting the applications for the World Cup after the Confederations Cup," he added.

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup will take place from 17 June to 2 July. Group A will feature hosts Russia, as well as New Zealand, Portugal and Mexico. Group B will include Germany, Chile, Australia and Cameroon. Matches will be played in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi and Kazan.

Source: TASS