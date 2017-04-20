Russia conducts work like U.S. on developing hypersonic weapon systems

Hypersonic weapons are a completely new generation of missiles that allows penetrating the anti-missile system. Source: Sergei Kazak/TASS

Russia is carrying out work on developing hypersonic weapon systems on a par with the U.S., Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin told reporters on April 20.

"We earlier said about this on hypersonic weapons that we are working on a par with the U.S., and we are developing our systems," Rogozin said, refusing to comment on any leaks linked to some defense ministry’s sources.

"Still, the work is indeed underway and is a priority one," he said.

According to Rogozin, hypersonic weapons are a completely new generation of missiles that allows penetrating the anti-missile system. "So, both hypersonic weapons and countermeasures are developed," he said.

Source: TASS