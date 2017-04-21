Putin once again makes Time’s list of the 100 most influential people

Russia’s president has long been a top figure in the global ranking.

Vladimir Putin once again made the list of the most influential people compiled by Time Magazine, which selected its top 100 based on four categories: pioneers, artists, leaders, titans, and icons.

The Russian president was ranked as one of the most influential world leaders, along with U.S. President Donald Trump, General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party Xi Jinping, Pope Francis, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, the controversial White House Chief Strategist, Stephen Bannon, and more.

Each recipient has a short introductory text written by friends, neighbors, and associates. In Putin’s case, Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, shared his comments. Gorbachev criticized flaws in the current Russian political system, and added that, "In the initial phase, certain measures of an authoritarian nature—a kind of manual control—were justified."

"I’m convinced that Russia can succeed only through democracy. Russia is ready for political competition, a real multi­party system, fair elections and regular rotation of government. This should define the role and responsibility of the President," wrote Gorbachev.

In December, Putin topped Forbes list of the most powerful people for a 4th year in a row.