Erdogan hopes to discuss contract on S-400 missile systems with Putin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expects to discuss a contract on buying S-400 missile systems with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on May 3, Turkey’s Defense Minister Fikri Isik said on April 24.

"I suppose after Erdogan’s talks with Putin a joint decision will be made on further steps for purchasing Russia’s missile system," Isik was quoted by the Anadolu Agency as saying.

The defense minister said more information on the contract and implementation of some projects will be provided later.

Earlier, Isik said "the work on S-400 reached a final stage, but this does not mean that the agreement will be signed tomorrow."

In March 2017, head of Russia’s state hi-tech corporation Rostec Sergei Chemezov said that Turkey had expressed a wish to obtain a loan from Russia to purchase weapons, including S-400 systems. In February, Chemezov said that Turkey had shown interest in S-400 and the contracting parties were in talks on a likely deal. The Turkish president’s office told TASS on April 21 that Erdogan plans to visit Russia on May 3 and hold a meeting with Putin.