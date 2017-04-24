Teenager brings grenade to school in Dagestan, one killed, 11 wounded

A grenade that killed one teenager and wounded 11 more at a school in Russia’s North Caucasian republic of Dagestan was brought to school by a schoolboy, a spokesman for the Dagestani interior ministry told TASS on April 24.

"According to verified information, a hand grenade went off in an IT room of a secondary school. It was brought by a schoolboy," the spokesman said, adding that an investigation is underway.

According to the spokesman, the explosion occurred due to mishandling of the grenade. The incident took place in the Dagestani settlement of Agvali.

Earlier, the republic’s interior ministry did not confirm reports about the grenade explosion in the school. It said the teenagers were hurt due to mishandling of weapons.