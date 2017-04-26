Shoigu describes U.S. strike on Syria as a threat to Russian military

The Russian Defense Ministry is ready to support the United States’ efforts aimed at resolving the Syrian crisis at an early date, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at the opening of the 6th Moscow Conference on International Security, TASS reports.

The minister recalled that cooperation with the U.S. was restricted by the framework of the Memorandum to prevent mid-air incidents over Syria, which was suspended by Moscow after the US strike on the Syrian airbase. Shoigu described the U.S. strike on Shayrat airbase as a threat to the Russian military.

"We consider the missile attack to be a blatant violation of international law. Besides, Washington’s step posed a life threat to our military servicemen who have been combating

terrorism in Syria. In light of such actions we have to take additional measures to ensure the security of our forces," the Russian defense minister said.

"However, if the United States is indeed committed to eliminating the Islamic State, we are ready to support its efforts," Shoigu said, adding that it was only possible to destroy the ISIS in Syria through joint actions by all interested countries.