AirBaltic begins flights between Riga and Kazan

April 27, 2017 TASS
AirBaltic will be making two Riga-Kazan-Riga flights a week. Source: Slava Stepanov / GELIO

Latvia’s flag carrying airline AirBaltic on April 26 launched flights between Riga and Kazan, the capital of the Russian constituent region of Tatarstan located in the middle reach of the Volga River.

"The Russian market of air haulage is developing at a fair rate and we’re going to consolidate our presence there further as we open this route," Janis Vanags, the AirBaltic vice-president for corporate communications told TASS.

Boeing 737’s will be making two Riga-Kazan-Riga flights a week.

A jet in this family covers the distance of around 1,540 km in 2 hours 25 minutes.

