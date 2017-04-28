Russia ready to provide Hitler’s skull to scrutinize its authenticity

Russian State Archive is ready to to furnish the skull of Nazi dictator. Source: Ullstein Bild/Vostock-Photo

The Russian State Archive is ready to furnish the skull of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler for any examination to prove its authenticity, its director Larisa Rogova told TASS on April 28.

"An English company contacted us a short while ago. They said they had found Hitler’s nephew who is ready for genetic tests," Rogova said.

She added that the examination should be carried out by Russian specialists if the Investigative Committee grants permission.

"The skull is genuine, it has been proven," Rogova said, adding that the skull is put on display from time to time.