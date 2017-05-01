Planes on duty around Moscow to ensure good weather during May holiday

An-12, An-26 and Yak-42 planes will be on duty until evening.

A total of ten planes are ready to take off from Moscow airfields to ensure good weather during the May 1 celebrations in the Russian capital, Moscow’s traffic control center told media.

"The weather is expected to be sunny today, although clouds may emerge and short periods of rain have not been ruled out. Specialists have began meteorological survey to assess weather conditions both around Moscow and at its farthest outskirts," traffic controllers said.

An-12, An-26 and Yak-42 planes will be on duty until evening.

If necessary, the planes will conduct the so-called cloud seeding - the process of spraying small particles, such as silver iodide, onto clouds in order to affect their development.

The special-purpose aviation’s planes will fly outside the established civil aviation routes and will not affect the flight schedule.

Source: tass.com