Putin surprises Moscow University students and sings along

January 25, 2017 RBTH

During a meeting with students of Lomonosov Moscow State University, Russian President Vladimir Putin surprised the crowd and joined a guitar rendition of the song, "14 minutes before the start." The event was held on occasion of Russian Students Day, which is celebrated every year on Jan. 25.

The event began when a student took a guitar and started playing and singing the song, "14 minutes to start," which is dedicated to the first manned space flight. It soon became clear that not everyone knew the words, and the Russian leader helped by joining in. 

