‘Tech Tour’ names Russia’s 25 most promising tech companies

International investors have shifted their focus from IT companies to industrial, oil and gas, aerospace, and cleantech start-ups as Tech Tour gears up for its fourth event.

Tech Tour, an international platform for venture investors, has announced a shortlist comprising 25 of Russia’s fastest growing tech companies. Each will take part in the 2017 Russian Tech Tour in Moscow and Kazan on April 25 to 27. The selected start-ups will be presented to a group of leading international investors, VCs, corporate partners, and business angels.

Thirty-two percent of the start-ups are working in oil and gas and industrial sectors, while another 32 percent are involved in information and communication technology (ICT). Twelve percent work in cleantech and the rest in fintech, healthtech, aerospace, and materials. Over 40 percent of the companies already have 15 or more employees and many are expected to raise investments from $870,000 to $5.4 million.

This year marks Tech Tour’s fourth event in Russia. It’s held every four years and more than 100 companies from across the country applied for a chance to showcase their business this year.

“Usually there are more IT companies in such events, but now we see more science-intensive and ‘heavy’ fields related to clean tech, materials, and aerospace on the market, and we’ve adjusted the event for this,” says Pavel Korolev, CEO of Pulsar Venture Capital and president of the fourth edition of Tech Tour.