Defendant in St. Petersburg metro terror attack case pleads guilty

Suspect over the recent bombing of a metro train in St. Petersburg Abror Azimov attends a court hearing in Moscow. Source: Reuters

The ninth defendant in the case of the terrorist attack in the St. Petersburg subway, Abror Azimov, detained in the Moscow region on April 17 has pleaded guilty, his defense attorney Armen Zadoyan informed TASS.

"He fully admitted his guilt, one can say so," Zadoyan said.

On April 18, Moscow’s Basmanny Court considers the issue of choosing of pre-trial restriction for Azimov.

The Public Relations Center of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) reported that Abror Azimov, a native of the Central Asian region, is one of the masterminds behind the terrorist attack in the Moscow subway.

According to FSB, he trained suicide bomber who set off an explosive device. According to Petrenko, firearms and ammunition have been seized during Azimov’s detention. He is suspected of committing crimes under Part 3 Section 205 ("Terrorist attack") and Part 2 of Section 222.1 ("Illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation of carrying explosives or explosive devices") of the Russian Criminal Code.

On April 3, an explosive device went off in a metro train car when the train was moving from Tekhnologichesky Institut station to Sennaya Ploshchad station. The terror attack killed 14 passengers and the man who set off the explosive device, while over 50 others were injured. The Russian Investigative Committee disclosed the suicide bomber’s name. That was Akbarzhon Jalilov born in 1995, a native of Kyrgyzstan. Later, another explosive device was defused at the Ploshchad Vosstaniya Station in downtown St. Petersburg.