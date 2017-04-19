FIFA announces last-minute ticket sales phase for 2017 Confederations Cup

The official emblem of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia installed in Pirogovskaya Embankment. Source: Alexander Demianchuk / TASS

World’s governing body of football FIFA announced on April 19 the launch of the last-minute ticket sales phase ahead of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup kick-off in less than two months, TASS reports.

"Tickets for all matches of the Tournament of Champions - including Special Access Tickets for disabled people, people with limited mobility and obese people - will be available," the organization said in its statement.

"During this sales phase, which will close on 2 July, tickets will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis as a real-time transaction, subject to availability."

"Fans interested in tickets are advised to purchase as soon as the sales phase starts as certain ticket categories for specific matches may become unavailable at any moment," the FIFA stated.

The global football body also stressed in its statement in particular that, "As requested by the Russian authorities, to be able to attend matches at the FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017, all ticket holders need to apply for a Fan ID."

"Each individual needs to obtain one personalized Fan ID, irrespective of the number of matches that will be attended or the number of ticket applications submitted," the statement from the FIFA added.

The FIFA Confederations Cup, which is also viewed by experts as a rehearsal a year prior to the FIFA World Cup, will be held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and Kazan Arena in Kazan.