Russia Beyond The Headlines

Who are the richest Russian businesswomen?

April 21, 2017 RBTH
Baturina regrets that she was “sucked into political games” because her husband “happened to be mayor of Moscow.” Source: E. Nachitov / flickr.com
Yelena Baturina is the richest Russian woman.

Forbes magazine named the richest businessswomen in Russia. The rating is led by Yelena Baturina, the wife of Moscow’s former mayor, Yuri Luzhkov. Her fortune is estimated at $1 billion.

Yelena Rybolovleva, the ex-wife of Russian billionaire, Dmitry Rybolovlev, finished in second. She’s worth an estimated $600 million and amassed her wealth as part of a divorce settlement.

Third place went to Natalia Fileva, chairman of the board of directors of S7 Airlines, whose personal wealth was also calculated to be $600 million.

Earlier, Forbes named the richest Russians in general.

Read more: Forbes ranks Russia's wealthiest titans of business

Multimedia

Parade

Tanks and the city: Moscow holds final night rehearsal before May 9

Your opinion

News

Business Calendar

Read more 

Culture calendar

Read more 
+
Like us on Facebook