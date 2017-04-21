Who are the richest Russian businesswomen?

Forbes magazine named the richest businessswomen in Russia. The rating is led by Yelena Baturina, the wife of Moscow’s former mayor, Yuri Luzhkov. Her fortune is estimated at $1 billion.

Yelena Rybolovleva, the ex-wife of Russian billionaire, Dmitry Rybolovlev, finished in second. She’s worth an estimated $600 million and amassed her wealth as part of a divorce settlement.

Third place went to Natalia Fileva, chairman of the board of directors of S7 Airlines, whose personal wealth was also calculated to be $600 million.

Earlier, Forbes named the richest Russians in general.