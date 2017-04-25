Monument to U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt unveiled in Crimea

The head of state visited the region in 1945 for the Yalta Conference.

The city head, Andrei Rostenko, said at the unveiling ceremony that Yalta continues to hold the former president in high regard and called him "the greatest man." Source: Press photo

A bust dedicated to Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the 32nd President of the United States, was unveiled in the Crimean city of Yalta on April 22, on the street named after him in 1960, TASS reports.

Guests from the U.S., UK, France, and Ireland attended the unveling, Rossiyskaya Gazeta reports (in Russian).

In 1945, Roosevelt arrived in Crimea to attend the Yalta (or Crimea) Conference of leaders of the anti-Hitler coalition (the Soviet Union, the U.S., and Britain). The Yalta Conference took place on Feb. 4 to 11, 1945 in the Black Sea resort city. Soviet leader Joseph Stalin, American President Franklin D. Roosevelt, and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill made important decisions on Europe’s postwar order during the conference.