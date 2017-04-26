Five Russian sailors released in Libya

Five Russian sailors from a freighter detained in Libya have been released and taken back home, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told reporters on April 26, TASS reports.

"Five people were brought home yesterday, they were very happy," Bogdanov said.

On March 5, the Libyan coast guard detained Russia’s Merle freighter in the country’s territorial waters.

The ship, belonging to the St. Petersburg’s MT Group, was taken to the Tripoli port. Russian diplomats made every effort for the crew’s release.